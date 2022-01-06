DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $51.00. The company traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 316612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $4,690,392.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DraftKings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after buying an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after buying an additional 544,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after buying an additional 637,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.92.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

