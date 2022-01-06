DRIFE Hits Market Cap of $2.09 Million (DRF)

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DRIFE has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. DRIFE has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $249,098.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE (DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,792,305 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

