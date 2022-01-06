Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.56 and a beta of 1.48. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.