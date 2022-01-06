Duality Advisers LP Has $1.78 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,845 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of BRX stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.