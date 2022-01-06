Duality Advisers LP Has $1.87 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,820 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vipshop by 59.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 227.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 52.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIPS. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

