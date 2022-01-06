Duality Advisers LP Has $1.87 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,820 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vipshop by 59.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 227.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 52.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VIPS stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $46.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on VIPS. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.
About Vipshop
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
