Duality Advisers LP Has $2 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,754,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 56.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 183,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 66.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,878 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,622,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 332.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 86,349 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $59.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

