Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,498 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $162.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

