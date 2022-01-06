Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

