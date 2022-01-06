Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,752,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 193,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $237.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.46 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.