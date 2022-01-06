Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

