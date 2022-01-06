Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,825 shares of company stock valued at $459,077,184. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,753.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,929.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,808.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

