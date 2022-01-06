Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $549.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $534.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.88. The firm has a market cap of $243.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.15.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

