DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.94 or 0.00030000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $13.42 million and approximately $360,177.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00061526 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00069793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.90 or 0.07910430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00076453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,092.70 or 0.99938978 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008046 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

