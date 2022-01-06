Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 7,282 Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. Research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,601 in the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

