Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 44.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 92.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

MMI opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.70.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

