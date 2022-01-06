Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,800,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ADTRAN by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ADTRAN by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,301,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,168,000 after purchasing an additional 143,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,569,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 539.00 and a beta of 1.33. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

