Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $860.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

