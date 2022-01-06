Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 17,963 Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZY. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $2,835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $4,495,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $841,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Zymergen stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Zymergen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay T. Flatley purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zymergen Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

