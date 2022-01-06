Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,845 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,159,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,610,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in State Street by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in State Street by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 728,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STT opened at $97.15 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.25.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

