Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,942 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Corning by 3.2% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 4.1% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.