DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the November 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,694,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,956,000 after buying an additional 36,576 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,225,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after buying an additional 203,214 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 588,663 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,067,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 466,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 86,675 shares in the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:KTF opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.94. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.