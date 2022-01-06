E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,238. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.90. E.W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $555.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.80 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $114,194.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 54.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 313,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

