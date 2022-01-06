EasyFi (EZ) Price Down 11.5% This Week

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. EasyFi has a market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $331,320.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $2.99 or 0.00006955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00058301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

