Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $180.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eaton is benefiting from its cost-saving initiatives and widespread operations. Its consistent R&D investments help it to develop new products that are enabling it to provide easy power management solutions to customers. Spin-off of non-core businesses and strategic acquisitions will boost operations. Strategy to manufacture in the zone of sale has helped it to cut down costs. Strong cash flow generation is supporting Eaton’s shareholder-friendly moves. Eaton has enough liquidity to meet its debt obligations. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Eaton’s world-wide operations expose it to unpredictable currency translation, cyber-attacks and security breaches, all of which might impact operations. Shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operation.”

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.67.

NYSE:ETN opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.26 and a 200 day moving average of $161.94. Eaton has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

