eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for eBay in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the e-commerce company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,481 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

