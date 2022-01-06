Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $45.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 185,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 47.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,498. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

