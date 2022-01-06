Efraim Grinberg Sells 1,200 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $50,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Movado Group alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Efraim Grinberg sold 7,889 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $335,913.62.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $126,480.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,496 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $146,132.80.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $191,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $115,620.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,211 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $86,383.77.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $126,450.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68.

NYSE:MOV traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $41.39. 109,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,369. The stock has a market cap of $948.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.