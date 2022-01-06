Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGTYF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 313,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,999. Eguana Technologies has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.