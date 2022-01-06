Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EGTYF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 313,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,999. Eguana Technologies has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
