Elastos Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Elastos has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00007363 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $64.28 million and $1.43 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007103 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000847 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Elastos

ELA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,932,748 coins and its circulating supply is 20,340,083 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.