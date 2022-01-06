Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 17,480 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,263,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Asana stock opened at $60.48 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.75. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Asana by 1,032.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Asana by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

