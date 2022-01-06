Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in December

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ECIFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electricité de France currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,226. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.1205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

About Electricité de France

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

