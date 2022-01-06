Emerald Crypto (EMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $377,221.79

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $377,221.79 and $10.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 49.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

