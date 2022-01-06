Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of EMLAF stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. Empire has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

