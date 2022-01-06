Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $612,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth $200,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

