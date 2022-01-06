Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.08

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.08 and traded as low as C$5.27. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 238,989 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.16.

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.06. The stock has a market cap of C$835.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.80 million. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

