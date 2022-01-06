Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.28 and last traded at C$10.28. 206,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 703,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 38.15 and a quick ratio of 29.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.89.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Benjamin Eshleman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.06, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,224 shares in the company, valued at C$1,366,774.99.

About Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

