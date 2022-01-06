Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Underperform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

EPAC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

EPAC opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.74. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

