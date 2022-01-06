Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$19.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.33% from the company’s current price.

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enerplus to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.05.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,166. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$3.94 and a 12 month high of C$14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.01.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,736,388.05.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.