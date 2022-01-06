Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading Down 8.9%

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) dropped 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 3,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 505,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.
ENFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11.
Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.
