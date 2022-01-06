Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.0725 on Top Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.01 million and $284,590.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00289640 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014103 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009537 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000996 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00020706 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

