Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Up 33.7% in December

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,500 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the November 30th total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ EFSC traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 63,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 874,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

