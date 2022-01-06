Environmental Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.99. Environmental Impact Acquisition shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 62,525 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.