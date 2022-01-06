Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

Separately, Bank of America raised Envista from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NVST opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Envista by 21,395.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,469 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Envista by 299.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Envista by 46.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,358,000 after acquiring an additional 966,446 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

