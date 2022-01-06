EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 168.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,714 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.