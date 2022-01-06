EOSDT (EOSDT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.63 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $37.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002316 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00069888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.90 or 0.07845603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00076255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,880.82 or 0.99832651 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007935 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

