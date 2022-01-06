Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Comerica stock opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.77. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $94.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 229.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

