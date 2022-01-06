Eroscoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (ERO)

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Eroscoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Eroscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eroscoin has a market capitalization of $80,328.87 and $2,834.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00056094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Eroscoin Profile

Eroscoin (ERO) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. The official message board for Eroscoin is blog.eroscoin.org . Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Eroscoin is eroscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Eroscoin is an ERC20 token that is used as a payment currency. “

Buying and Selling Eroscoin

