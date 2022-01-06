Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $375.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $345.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $363.60.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $356.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

