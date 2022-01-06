Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Tops $2.14 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004951 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $28.46 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,320,065 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

