Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.14

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.14 and traded as low as $43.11. Etn. Fr. Colruyt shares last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 236 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

